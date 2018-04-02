NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a suspect who they say is wanted in connection with a violent robbery in the Bronx.

It happened last Tuesday afternoon on Southern Boulevard.

Police said the suspect walked up to an 18-year-old and started arguing with him before the dispute escalated into a physical altercation.

That’s when police said the suspect punched the victim several times in the face and head and then took off with his jacket and headphones, worth about $500.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.