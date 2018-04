NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was crushed to death in Brooklyn Monday morning.

It happened just before noon at KP Farm Market on Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush.

Two workers were operating a makeshift hoist to raise and lower goods from the first floor to the basement of the market, officials said.

The platform fell on one of the workers below.

Emergency responders including the Department of Buildings are on the scene.