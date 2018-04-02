NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Early spring snow could make for a messy morning commute in some parts of the Tri-State area Monday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. for parts of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

The National Weather Service says 3 to 5 inches could fall in the New York City area with up to 6 inches possible in the higher elevations of northeast New Jersey. A few inches of snow also are on tap for parts of Connecticut.

The weather service warns of slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities, including during the Monday morning commute.

The snow was also causing some flight cancellations Monday morning at area airports. Travelers are urged to check their flights and leave plenty of time before heading to the airport.

