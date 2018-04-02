CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Watch: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Schools | Traffic & Transit | Share #SocialSnowPatrol Pics, Vids
Filed Under:Forecast, Local TV, snow, Vanessa Murdock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Early spring snow could make for a messy morning commute in some parts of the Tri-State area Monday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. for parts of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

Storm Watch: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Schools | Traffic & Transit

The National Weather Service says 3 to 5 inches could fall in the New York City area with up to 6 inches possible in the higher elevations of northeast New Jersey. A few inches of snow also are on tap for parts of Connecticut.

The weather service warns of slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities, including during the Monday morning commute.

The snow was also causing some flight cancellations Monday morning at area airports. Travelers are urged to check their flights and leave plenty of time before heading to the airport.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch