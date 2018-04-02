CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jenna DeAngelis, John Dias, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn man has launched a new Twitter page hoping to hold bad drivers accountable, especially repeat offenders.

But some people question whether it’s an invasion of privacy.

Hundreds of people have already Tweeted at Brian Howland’s new Twitter page @HowsMyDrivingNY, trying to find out more information about bad drivers.

“When they see somebody doing something dangerous, parking or driving dangerously, to be able to look it up,” Howland explained.

In order to find out those details, you need to Tweet the person’s license plate and state to Howland’s account, and then software he created responds with the total amount of parking and camera violation tickets that driver has.

“Some people have as many as 74,” Howland said.

All of the information is pulled from New York City’s I-T and telecommunications database, which is open and free to the public, though he does not reveal who the driver is.

“All I can do is call attention to the fact that there are many people driving and parking dangerously,” Howland said.

The Brooklyn software engineer said he came up with the idea after last month’s deadly car accident in Park Slope, when two young Brooklynites were run over by a driver with a dozen violations.

Some people like the new site, but others say having your license plate posted online is unfair.

“Maybe people will think twice before they do something completely reckless,” said Suzanne Griffin of Brooklyn.

“Maybe there’s a way of doing it without invading people’s privacy,” said John Serpico of Manhattan.

“It’s too much information with your license plates,” said Deborah Ray of Brooklyn.

Traffic lawyer Anthony Sharnov said it’s legal to do this, but you should think twice before posting someone else’s information.

“It can start a social media war,” Sharnov said. “Somebody is going to come back and get upset if they find out their information was posted online.”

Howland believes that should not matter: Don’t do the crime if you can’t pay the ticket and do the social media time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch