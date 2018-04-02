CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Singh: 'If You Scratch My Back, I'll Scratch Yours'
Filed Under:Carolyn Gusoff, ed mangano, Harendra Singh, Local TV, Long Island, Nassau County

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The government’s star witness in the federal corruption trial of Ed Mangano and his wife spent an 11th day on the stand Monday.

The former Nassau County executive maintains the gifts he received were part of a true friendship, not bribes.

At the heart of his defense are secretly taped conversations, on which restaurant mogul Harendra Singh admits that in exchange for the freebies he lavished on the Manganos, including a $100,000 a year no-show job for his wife Linda, Mangano did “nothing, nothing” in return.

Singh said on tape he would lie to save himself.

“To save my (expletive),” he’s heard saying. “I turn on them.”

The government wants him “to tell them a story about a politician. I don’t have a story, I wish I did. I could make (it) up. It would be all lies,” he said.

The bombshell tapes were played for the jury late last week. On Monday, the defense chronicled Singh’s crimes, painting him as a liar when it serves his own interest – to avoid life in prison.

The restaurateur is accused of bribing public officials for years, having $10 million in unreported cash income.

Singh, however, says he lied during the taped conversations.

“Trying to protect people I was doing business with and bribing,” he said.

Linda Mangano’s attorney then had a turn, framing their relationship as true friendship, backed up by text message she often sent to Singh.

“Love you forever,” she would write.

“I loved them, I cared about them, but it was based on what I can do for them and what he could do for me,” said Singh.

“I decided to tell the truth and face the consequences, come clean and accept responsibility,” he told the jury.

Does he think his cooperation in the case against the Manganos will help his cause? He told the jury, “I hope so.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s name came up in court again Monday.

In a text message, Singh was congratulated by a friend for being “part of the de Blasio inaugural team.”

He previously testified he tried to bribe the mayor in exchange for a restaurant lease extension.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch