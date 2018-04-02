CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Sole Winner Is Laying Low, But Riverdale Lukoil Gas Station Owner Thinks It's A Store Regular
Filed Under:Local TV, Mega Millions, Reena Roy

RIVERDALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The single winning ticket for the fourth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was sold at a convenience store in New Jersey.

But we still don’t know who the lucky winner is, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported Monday.

MORESingle Jackpot-Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Morris County Gas Station

Somewhere in the Garden State right now, a very lucky and mysterious person is a whole lot richer.

“What do they do now? What are their plans? What are they going to do?” Hoboken resident Arlene Lopez said, referring to the questions the winner is probably trying to answer.

11662218609d4b0283f03b8dfc20f328 e1522408604206 Mystery Surrounds Winning $533 Million Mega Millions Ticket In N.J.

(credit: CBS2)

New Jerseyans are anxiously waiting to find out who bought the $533 million Mega Millions ticket from the Lukoil gas station in Riverdale. The winner has yet to come forward, but store owner Ameer Krass said he believes it’s a store regular.

“Enjoy it. You can do a lot of good for yourself, for those around you,” Krass said.

“We’re like family here. I’m just happy it’s one of your regulars, someone, hopefully, that could use the money and that can do good with it,” Riverdale Mayor Paul Carelli added.

If the winner chooses the cash option, he or she will receive a little more than $324 million. Others were left just dreaming of that kind of money.

“No, it’s not me. I wish!” one person said. “I wouldn’t be here working today.”

“Oh my God. (I would) go to Florida, get away from this weather,” Lopez added.

“Donate to charity and start a new life,” another person said.

We do know the store clerks will be going home with some extra cash. On Monday, their boss got a $30,000 check for selling the ticket, and said he is sharing some bucks with them, Roy reported.

“This is life-changing money,” Krass said. “I promised my employees before realizing the amount that they were all going to get a bonus, and we’re going to keep to that.”

As they enjoy that it’s only a matter of time before we find out a name. New Jersey state law does not allow winners to stay anonymous, and they have a year to come forward.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 303 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch