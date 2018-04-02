EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Wealthy Nassau County is not in the money any more.

County Executive Laura Curran‘s 2018 budget proposal includes millions in new or increased fees.

Under the proposal, traffic and parking fees will increase 2 percent to $95. The county expects that alone to generate $1.4 million in new revenue, mostly from red-light cameras. In addition, the county will seek out vehicles of motorists with moving violations to be booted and towed, which is expected to generate $1 million.

Other fees mentioned in the proposal:

Fees for parking illegally on county property will increase to $150 from $100

Contractors will have to renew their $600 home improvement license annually instead of every other year

Fees on golf cart rentals and driving range buckets will go up by $1. Fees on rifle range use will increase 50 cents. All totaled, various summer recreational fee hikes are expected to generate $175,000

A distracted driver education program will require a $100 fee and is expected to generate $200,000 per year

People who don’t pay judgments after receiving summonses will be hit with an additional $75 fee

The new fees for parking and traffic violations have to be approved by the county Legislature.

Just last week, Nassau County lawmakers pushed back on a proposal to have nonprofit little leagues, senior groups and some charity fees pay a fee for field use.