Claire Rosenzweig Tells CBS2: Change Passwords, Research Protection Plans And Watch Out For Phishing Emails
Filed Under:credit card data breach, Lisa Rozner, Local TV, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The retail world is still reeling following the news of the massive data breach that impacted high-end retailers.

At least 5 million credit and debit cards may have been compromised at Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off Fifth stores all across the country, but New York and New Jersey stores seem to be the most affected. Hudson’s Bay Co., which owns all three stores, has set up information on their websites for consumers, but many shoppers, whether they were impacted by the breach or not, are concerned.

MOREMassive Data Breach Hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor Stores

On Monday, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner spoke to the Claire Rosenzweig, the president of the Better Business Bureau of Metro New York, about what Sunday’s shocking news will mean for the stores and shoppers going forward.

“Those credit cards and debit cards, change your passwords. Go to the credit monitoring organizations and see what they have, different levels of protection, anything from credit monitoring, credit alerts, credit freezing. See what’s right for you,” Rosenzweig said.

“Watch out for phishing emails and phone calls that will try to get you to give up your personal information,” she added. “Never answer them. Go to the source. Find out if they were trying to get that information and give it only to them, and only after you have verified that they are the real thing.”

CBS2’s Rozner has learned the data breach may have been prompted by a phishing email. She will be speaking to another expert to learn how this could happen and if anything could have been done to prevent it.

Please stay with CBS2 for more on this developing story.

