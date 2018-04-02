NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two manholes exploded on the Upper East Side Monday morning.

The first manhole went up at around 10:30 a.m. at 75th and 2nd Avenue. A short time later, another manhole exploded a block away on 76th Street.

Con Ed and the FDNY responded to the scene.

2nd manhole fire, 76th & 2nd Ave pic.twitter.com/NK76RTQrgI — Billy Orfanon (@Billyonyc) April 2, 2018

The basement of a nearby building was evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Two minor injuries were reported.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately known, though they came as New York City was socked with several inches of snow.

The explosions caused traffic changes in the area. Click here to check current conditions.