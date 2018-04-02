CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Watch: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Schools | Traffic & Transit | Share #SocialSnowPatrol Pics, Vids
Filed Under:Local TV, Natalie Duddridge, Tampa Bay Rays, Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Snow is falling ahead of the New York Yankees’ much-anticipated home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

After going into rebuilding mode, the Yankees fell one win short of reaching the World Series last year behind Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino. Then they added major league home run champion Giancarlo Stanton in a December trade with Miami.

“It’s going to be chilly but I’m looking forward to it,” Judge said. “It’ll be good to be home and see our fans and feel the excitement they’ve got for this team.”

New York’s advance ticket sales for the season are up about 650,000 from last year.

“I’ve never really played in snow,” said Judge, who grew up in California. “I’ve played in cold conditions before. You’ve just got to bundle up. That’s about it.”

But after starting a season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, the Yankees split the four-game series in Toronto after wasting a three-run lead in Sunday’s 7-4 defeat.

Jordan Montgomery starts for the Yankees Monday afternoon.

“It just kind of fell on me,” he said. “I kind of got lucky and ran into it.”

Montgomery is a 25-year-old left-hander coming off a 9-7 rookie season. He feels more confident this spring.

“Last year was more of a roller-coaster ride,” he said. “I was feeling good and then I’d have a bad game and be down in the dumps. I feel like as a starting pitcher you’ve just got to be even-keeled with the good and the bad, no matter what, and just stick with your routine and keep your confidence.”

Tampa Bay arrives in New York after winning its opener against Boston and then losing three straight to the Red Sox. Austin Pruitt starts for the Rays after becoming the fifth reliever in club history to win an opener.

The 28-year-old right-hander had been optioned to Triple-A late in spring training, then was recalled when Tampa Bay learned Nathan Eovaldi needed elbow surgery.

Both teams played their opening series in domes. Montgomery was prepared to pitch in lousy conditions and thought back to his time in the minors and as a kid in South Carolina.

“I’ve thrown in the cold before. I guess that’s why they put us up in Trenton and Scranton, to get ready for it,” he said. “I’ve thrown in hail before. I think I’d rather snow.”

Monday wouldn’t be the first time the Yankees have braved bad weather during an opener.

In 1982, the first game of the season was postponed after the Bronx got 12 inches. In 2003, opening day was pushed back when four inches fell the day before.

They’ve also played through flurries, like in April 1996 and again in April 2007.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch