NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Snow is falling ahead of the New York Yankees’ much-anticipated home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

After going into rebuilding mode, the Yankees fell one win short of reaching the World Series last year behind Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino. Then they added major league home run champion Giancarlo Stanton in a December trade with Miami.

“It’s going to be chilly but I’m looking forward to it,” Judge said. “It’ll be good to be home and see our fans and feel the excitement they’ve got for this team.”

New York’s advance ticket sales for the season are up about 650,000 from last year.

“I’ve never really played in snow,” said Judge, who grew up in California. “I’ve played in cold conditions before. You’ve just got to bundle up. That’s about it.”

But after starting a season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, the Yankees split the four-game series in Toronto after wasting a three-run lead in Sunday’s 7-4 defeat.

Jordan Montgomery starts for the Yankees Monday afternoon.

“It just kind of fell on me,” he said. “I kind of got lucky and ran into it.”

Montgomery is a 25-year-old left-hander coming off a 9-7 rookie season. He feels more confident this spring.

“Last year was more of a roller-coaster ride,” he said. “I was feeling good and then I’d have a bad game and be down in the dumps. I feel like as a starting pitcher you’ve just got to be even-keeled with the good and the bad, no matter what, and just stick with your routine and keep your confidence.”

Tampa Bay arrives in New York after winning its opener against Boston and then losing three straight to the Red Sox. Austin Pruitt starts for the Rays after becoming the fifth reliever in club history to win an opener.

The 28-year-old right-hander had been optioned to Triple-A late in spring training, then was recalled when Tampa Bay learned Nathan Eovaldi needed elbow surgery.

Both teams played their opening series in domes. Montgomery was prepared to pitch in lousy conditions and thought back to his time in the minors and as a kid in South Carolina.

“I’ve thrown in the cold before. I guess that’s why they put us up in Trenton and Scranton, to get ready for it,” he said. “I’ve thrown in hail before. I think I’d rather snow.”



Monday wouldn’t be the first time the Yankees have braved bad weather during an opener.

In 1982, the first game of the season was postponed after the Bronx got 12 inches. In 2003, opening day was pushed back when four inches fell the day before.

They’ve also played through flurries, like in April 1996 and again in April 2007.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)