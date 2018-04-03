CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
DEVELOPING: Female Shooter Opens Fire At YouTube Headquarters, Injuring 3 | CBS SF
Filed Under:Allergies, Dr. Max Gomez, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Could taking antacids and antibiotics be the cause of your child’s peanut allergy, eczema, or even asthma?

A new study finds a link between taking certain medications early in life and later allergies. The antacids in question are acid blocking drugs called PPIs and H-2 blockers.

Babies are sometimes given them for infections or acid reflux, but they could increase a child’s risk for allergies according to a new study in JAMA Pediatrics.

Children who got either antibiotics or stomach acid-blocking drugs before the age of six months of age are more likely to develop allergies later in life, according to the study.

The antibiotics link could be due to what we now call the microbiome in our intestines.

“Antibiotics kill off good bacteria that we need in order to develop a normal immune system,” Dr. Purvi Parikh from NYU Langone Health said.

The study examined medical records for nearly 800,000 kids and found the increased allergy risk was almost double — but still a fairly small number overall.

The reason that acid blockers might increase allergies was a bit tougher to explain.

“Kids need acid to break down proteins and most allergens are proteins,” Dr. Parikh said. In essence, without properly digested proteins the immune system may not know how to process allergens, causing it overreact.

An accompanying commentary on the study points out that both antibiotics and acid blockers are likely over-prescribed for infants. Reducing their use may reduce allergies.

Study authors point out that it doesn’t prove that antibiotics and acid blockers cause allergies. It’s just a link, and they admit there could be other reasons that kids who took the medications went on to develop allergies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch