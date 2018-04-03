CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Breaking News: Sources: Female Suspect In Shooting At YouTube Headquarters Dead; Multiple People Hurt | CBS SF
Filed Under:Local TV

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — A California teenager trapped for 13-hours in the Los Angeles sewer system is calling his rescue a miracle.

“I was thinking like, I’m gonna die, and I’m never gonna see my friends again,” said survivor Jesse Hernandez when describing being inside a pitch black sewer pipe with raw sewage flowing on and around him.

Jesse was with his family Sunday at a picnic in Griffith Park when he and his cousins crossed Zoo Drive and hopped a fence. They ended up on the roof of a decommissioned sanitation building where the group started jumping on a piece of plywood.

“I was playing and I didn’t see that it was a little piece of wood, and I stepped on it and I just fell down and the current took me,” he said.

Jesse had plunged through the shaft underneath down into the sewer system. The untreated sewage water hit him immediately.

“I stopped myself because the little tunnel started getting smaller, so I just stood up fast,” he said. “There was this bridge circle thing, and I just went up… When I heard noises I was screaming and whistling loud.”

Incredibly Jesse thought to have put handprints on the sewer walls to help rescuers track him.

Sanitation workers would find him about three-quarters of a mile from where he fell in.

For Jesse’s family, 13 hours was like an eternity, ended finally by a phone call from the youth.

“I’m like, mom, I’m alive, come pick me up,” he said.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital and treated for scratches and bruises, and released a few hours later.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch