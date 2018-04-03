NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Georgia murder suspect that authorities say is armed and dangerous could be in our area.

New Jersey State Police issued an alert for 26-year-old Sean Edwards-Tuggle.

Edwards-Tuggle is accused in the Sunday shooting death of his stepfather in suburban Atlanta.

“Sean Edwards-Tuggle is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” the New Jersey State Police said in a Facebook post. “Anyone who recognizes the suspect should avoid contact and immediately call 911.”

Edwards-Tuggle is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Dodge Avenger and may be in Passaic County or New York City.