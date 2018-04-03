CBS 2Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images)Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links […]
WCBS 880Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images)Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week […]
1010 WINSCraig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images)Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the […]
WFANCraig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images)Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have […]
WLNYCraig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images)Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the […]
Breaking News: Police Respond To Reports Of Active Shooter At YouTube Headquarters | CBS SF
Filed Under:Fugitive, Local TV, New Jersey State Police

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Georgia murder suspect that authorities say is armed and dangerous could be in our area.

New Jersey State Police issued an alert for 26-year-old Sean Edwards-Tuggle.

Edwards-Tuggle is accused in the Sunday shooting death of his stepfather in suburban Atlanta.

“Sean Edwards-Tuggle is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” the New Jersey State Police said in a Facebook post. “Anyone who recognizes the suspect should avoid contact and immediately call 911.”

Edwards-Tuggle is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Dodge Avenger and may be in Passaic County or New York City.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch