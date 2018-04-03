HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Transit’s board has postponed a meeting where it was due to consider a controversial plan to buy a 3-acre site on Hoboken’s waterfront to use as a ferry maintenance terminal.

The meeting was scheduled for Wednesday.

But the postponement was announced Tuesday after Gov. Phil Murphy and Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla reached a compromise over the site, ending a dispute between the two Democrats.

NJ Transit had intended to purchase and lease the property to NY Waterway before it must vacate its current site in Weehawken on June 1.

“The mayor and almost 92 percent of Hoboken residents want to see that as an open space, a park, as part of our continuous waterfront,” Hoboken communications manager Santiago Melli-Huber told CBS2’s Meg Baker Monday.

Bhalla wants the site used as a public park, and the city had started eminent domain proceedings last month. But he will stop that now and the Murphy administration will consider an alternative site for the terminal.

