TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury hurt a hip in his comeback from an oblique injury, a setback that means Aaron Hicks is likely to return from the disabled list first.

New York manager Aaron Boone disclosed Ellsbury’s latest malady on Tuesday. The 34-year-old outfielder did not play in any exhibition games from March 1 until March 24 and finished spring training 1 for 14.

“It’s going to cost him a couple days here,” Boone said. “Hopefully it’s something small and not a big deal and not a huge setback, but shut down for a couple days.”

Ellsbury is projected as a backup outfielder after losing the starting center field job to Hicks last season. Ellsbury is guaranteed $21,142,857 in each of the next three seasons as part of a $153 million, seven-year contract that includes a $21 million team option for 2021 with a $5 million buyout.

