EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shooting of a food deliveryman in East Orange.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Shepherd Avenue. Authorities say 41-year-old Karamoko Fatiga was shot while he was trying to deliver Chinese food.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-743.