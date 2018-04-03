CBS 2Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images)Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links […]
WCBS 880Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images)Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week […]
1010 WINSCraig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images)Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the […]
WFANCraig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images)Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have […]
WLNYCraig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images)Craig Biggio with the Houston Astros in 1991 (Photo by John Swart/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the […]
Breaking News: Police Respond To Reports Of Active Shooter At YouTube Headquarters | CBS SF
Filed Under:California, Local TV, YouTube HQ Shooting

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Multiple people were injured in an active shooting situation at YouTube’s headquarters in Northern California Tuesday afternoon, CBS San Francisco reported.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the hub in San Bruno, roughly ten miles south of San Francisco, shortly after 1 pm local time.

Police were seen laying down evidence markers near the seating area of the cafe, CBS San Francisco reported. TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area.

More From CBS SF

San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.

CBS San Francisco reporter Andria Borba said one witness, a YouTube software engineer, saw a man on the ground in the courtyard with an apparent bullet wound to the stomach. The witness broke out in tears while speaking after being overcome with emotion, said Borba.

Borba said at least two Homeland Security units were responding.

“We are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available,” YouTube’s parent company, Google, tweeted.

San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said the hospital received patients from the incident but could not confirm a number. Stanford University hospital says it has received four or five patients from the incident.

Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch