SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Multiple people were injured in an active shooting situation at YouTube’s headquarters in Northern California Tuesday afternoon, CBS San Francisco reported.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the hub in San Bruno, roughly ten miles south of San Francisco, shortly after 1 pm local time.

Police were seen laying down evidence markers near the seating area of the cafe, CBS San Francisco reported. TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area.

San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

CBS San Francisco reporter Andria Borba said one witness, a YouTube software engineer, saw a man on the ground in the courtyard with an apparent bullet wound to the stomach. The witness broke out in tears while speaking after being overcome with emotion, said Borba.

Borba said at least two Homeland Security units were responding.

“We are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available,” YouTube’s parent company, Google, tweeted.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said the hospital received patients from the incident but could not confirm a number. Stanford University hospital says it has received four or five patients from the incident.

Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

