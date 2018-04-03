NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in Queens.

Police said officers responded to a call Monday night at an apartment on Beach 105th Street in Seaside about an unconscious and unresponsive child.

When they arrived, they found the little girl’s stepfather performing CPR, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

The girl, who police have identified as Bella Edwards, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Sources tell CBS2 the child had injuries consistent with abuse.

Investigators are now questioning the girl’s mother and stepfather.

No arrests have been made.