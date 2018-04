BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Postal police found bags of undelivered mail at a Long Island home Tuesday.

Postal police served a warrant at the home on West Alder Road in Bellmore.

They were seen carting out numerous garbage bags filled with undelivered mail – almost enough to fill a truck.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the mail has been at the home.

It’s believed a postal worker lives at the home.

