NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Yankees are hoping for another chance at their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays after Monday’s game was postponed due to snow.

Tuesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The decision to start later in the day Tuesday was made because rain is in the forecast.

No. 5 starter Jordan Montgomery remains the scheduled pitcher for the Yankees. The Rays will shift to ace Chris Archer in place of Austin Pruitt, who won Thursday’s opener in relief.

Monday’s game was called off after five inches of snow fell in the Bronx.

New York lost its final two games of an opening series at Toronto for a four-game split. Tampa Bay lost the final three games of its opening series at home against Boston.

The New York Mets also postponed their Monday night game due to the snow. It was rescheduled as a doubleheader on July 9.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)