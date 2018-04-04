By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect showers and isolated storms early this afternoon with strong, gusty winds in their wake. And the potential is there for gusts of 50 to 60 mph, so reports of damage are an absolute possibility. Outside of that, expect early afternoon temps in the 60s with late day temps closer to 50°.

It will remain blustery tonight with unseasonably cold air rushing in. Expect temps to fall to near freezing with feels like temps in the 20s.

Chilly winds will remain in place tomorrow, but it will be a far better looking day with lots of sunshine. As for temps, they’ll be rather March-like in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Then, on Friday morning, expect some mixed precipitation to swing through with light snow accumulations across our northwest suburbs. And it will be a chilly start to the day, but we’ll ultimately end up closer to normal in the 50s.