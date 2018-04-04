CBS 2Brian Bill (credit: In memory of Navy SEAL Brian Bill/Facebook) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 […]
Filed Under:Ashleyan Lopez, best of, Eat.See.Play, Play

By Ashleyan Lopez

Great music is everywhere but it is the local artists with the raw talent who can really take your breath away. New York is home to many stars in the spotlight or on the rise and with countless music venues and events to see in New York, it can be challenging to know where to go to support a local artist. You can discover your new favorite artist at these five local music venues or events.

Baby’s All Right 
146 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 599-5800
www.babysallright.com

No one has ever complained about the music at this bar/music venue. In the short time Baby’s All Right has been around, it has easily become locals’ favorite music venue. With a diverse roster and live music by incredible artists, the bar is becoming the go-to venue for artists to shine at and audience to love. There is never a dull night at Baby’s All Right and some shows are even free. Baby’s has shown its dedication to music and is worthy of exploring.

Pete’s Candy Store
709 Lorimer St.
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 302-3770
www.petescandystore.com

This unique, local dive bar has given local artists the opportunity to take the stage for nearly 20 years during open mic night. With an intimate setting, the audience get to sit back, relax and enjoy the live show by talented locals. At Pete’s Candy Store, audience members can get a more personal connection with the artists. All shows are free to attend.

Rockwood Music Hall
196 Allen St.
New York, NY
(212) 477-4155
www.rockwoodmusichall.com

Rockwood Music Hall is well-known to the New York music scene. With three stages and a cozy atmosphere, the music venue gives the audience a memorable show and paves the way for many artists. There are a wide range of music performed at this music hall and often have numerous shows a night. Check out the calendar to scroll through a variety of options or to find a free show. Tickets for shows are available for purchase online.

Northside Festival
Various Venues
Brooklyn, NY
www.northsidefestival.com

Another great way to support and discover new, local artists is via music festivals where various artists perform in a day. You can see multiple artists perform at the annual, multi-day showcase, Northside Festival.  The festival celebrates innovative, emerging artist and is based in Brooklyn, New York. Performances typically take place throughout different venues in Williamsburg, Brooklyn including New Yorkers’ go-to music spots Knitting Factory and Pine Box Rock Shop. McCarren Park also hosts free shows for the festival that are open to the public with an RSVP. The Northside Festival will be celebrating their tenth anniversary this year on June 6-10.

Washington Square Music Festival
59-63 Washington Square S.
New York, NY 10012
(212) 252-3621
www.washingtonsquaremusicfestival.org

Take a stroll through Washington Square Park and head to its main stage this June to catch a show. This festival features orchestra, opera, classical and jazz performances and is a great way to support the arts. The Washington Square Music Festival is celebrating its 60th season and will take place on Tuesdays in June. All concerts are free to attend and are first come, first served.

