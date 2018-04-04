CBS 2CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees exits the game as he is relieved by manager Joe Girardi #28. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees exits the game as he is relieved by manager Joe Girardi #28. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, […]
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crown Heights, Local TV, Police-Involved Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police fatally shot a man in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say police opened fire near the corner of Montgomery and Utica Avenues in Crown Heights around 4:45 pm.

The man was struck at least once in the stomach and was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn’t immediately known if any officers were injured in the encounter.

The circumstances preceding the shooting remain under investigation.

Stick with CBS New York for more on this breaking story.

