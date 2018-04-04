NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police fatally shot a man in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say police opened fire near the corner of Montgomery and Utica Avenues in Crown Heights around 4:45 pm.

The man was struck at least once in the stomach and was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn’t immediately known if any officers were injured in the encounter.

The circumstances preceding the shooting remain under investigation.

