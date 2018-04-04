BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Marc Molinaro is making his first campaign stops in western New York and New York City.

The 42-year-old Dutchess County executive kicked off his campaign Monday in his hometown of Tivoli and followed it up with a stop in Albany later in the day.

His next campaign stop was Wednesday morning at the Erie County GOP headquarters in Buffalo. He’s stopping at the Rochester GOP headquarters Wednesday afternoon before heading downstate for a nighttime meeting with local Republican officials at the Knights of Columbus Council in the South Ozone Park section of Queens.

Molinaro is seeking the state GOP nomination to take on two-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is facing a primary challenge from “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon.

