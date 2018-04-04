NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hundreds of people lost power Wednesday in Queens, and business owners say this isn’t the first time.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, it was a loud burst around 7 a.m. followed by sparks flying and calls flooding 911.

“The lights just blinked, and then all of a sudden a loud bang, and then darkness,” Maspeth resident Alex Liggins told Rozner.

Businesses at 48th Street and 55th Avenue were left without power and patience. Last month, a transformer exploded in the same location.

“This is corrosion and rust that cause acid to burn the cable out. Exact same thing, the same direction blew out over here. You see a lot of wires hanging all over the place. And this is the part where ConEd is failing to do,” said local worker Subhas Rajkumar.

The 48th Street Deli is losing money, closing for the day and letting perishable food go bad. Employees at Hylan Datacom and Electrical are working in the dark, the computers only running thanks to a backup generator.

“Maybe the weather, because every time it happens is when it’s raining or snowing. So it never happens when it’s dry,” Liggins said.

A ConEdison spokesperson told CBS2 it is indeed weather-related. The utility company said moisture in the air caused arching, bringing down wires in three locations.

By noon, power had been restored to 250 of the 300 affected customers.

