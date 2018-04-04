NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police briefly shut down 8th Avenue entrances to the Port Authority after an unidentified white substance was found at the bus terminal Wednesday morning.

Authorities closed the south wing of the 8th Avenue pedestrian entrance and cordoned off part of the area for investigation after discovering the substance around 9:30 a.m.

By 10:10 a.m. authorities had deemed the the substance to not be hazardous and cleared the area. The rest of the terminal remained open and continued operations.

Earlier that morning, an unknown man was reported using some type of power washer to spray a powdery substance on the wall on the 8th Avenue side of the building. The man, possibly a cleaner, fled on foot.

As a precaution, Port Authority police closed the section of the terminal forcing people to use the 9th Avenue doors while they investigated the substance.

Instagram user Chuck Privitera posted an update from the terminal.

“Police activity in Port Authority, never fun,” he said in his video. “Taking refuge in Starbucks and told I might get stuck in here for a little while. Great start to Wednesday.”

