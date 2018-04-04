CBS 2(credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook […]
WCBS 880(credit: Thinkstock) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead […]
1010 WINS(credit: Thinkstock) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other […]
WFAN(credit: Thinkstock) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of […]
WLNY(credit: Thinkstock) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Port Authority

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police briefly shut down 8th Avenue entrances to the Port Authority after an unidentified white substance was found at the bus terminal Wednesday morning.

Authorities closed the south wing of the 8th Avenue pedestrian entrance and cordoned off part of the area for investigation after discovering the substance around 9:30 a.m.

By 10:10 a.m. authorities had deemed the the substance to not be hazardous and cleared the area. The rest of the terminal remained open and continued operations.

Earlier that morning, an unknown man was reported using some type of power washer to spray a powdery substance on the wall on the 8th Avenue side of the building. The man, possibly a cleaner, fled on foot.

As a precaution, Port Authority police closed the section of the terminal forcing people to use the 9th Avenue doors while they investigated the substance.

Instagram user Chuck Privitera posted an update from the terminal.

Uh oh. #ChuckPTV #followmyjourney #policeactivity

A post shared by Chuck Privitera (@chuckypriv) on

“Police activity in Port Authority, never fun,” he said in his video. “Taking refuge in Starbucks and told I might get stuck in here for a little while. Great start to Wednesday.”

Stay with CBS2 on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch