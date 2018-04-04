NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of killing his 3-year-old stepdaughter in Queens is set to face a judge.

Marc Jenkins, 32, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on second-degree murder and assault charges in connection with the death of 3-year-old Bella Edwards.

Authorities say Jenkins called 911 around 6 p.m. Monday night after he had been alone with the child and her 3-month-old sibling for about eight hours.

When officers arrived, the found the stepfather performing CPR, but Bella was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities said the Medical Examiner says she died of blunt force trauma to her abdomen.

Sources say Bella had extensive bruising on her body and there were also signs she was allegedly sexually abused, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

“This is a terribly disturbing case. The victim here is an innocent little girl, whose body revealed traumatic abuse injuries,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said.

The Administration for Children’s Services says the family has no history with ACS. Family and friends are now vowing to get answers.

“Bella was a beautiful soul, vibrant. That’s how everybody remembers her. That’s how y’all going to remember her,” said family member Quintina Thorn. “We’re going to make sure that you all remember her. We gonna get justice. Know that.”

The Queens DA says Jenkins faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.