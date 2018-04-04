CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of killing his 3-year-old stepdaughter in Queens is set to face a judge.

Marc Jenkins, 32, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on second-degree murder and assault charges in connection with the death of 3-year-old Bella Edwards. 

Authorities say Jenkins called 911 around 6 p.m. Monday night after he had been alone with the child and her 3-month-old sibling for about eight hours.

When officers arrived, the found the stepfather performing CPR, but Bella was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities said the Medical Examiner says she died of blunt force trauma to her abdomen.

Sources say Bella had extensive bruising on her body and there were also signs she was allegedly sexually abused, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

“This is a terribly disturbing case. The victim here is an innocent little girl, whose body revealed traumatic abuse injuries,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said. 

The Administration for Children’s Services says the family has no history with ACS. Family and friends are now vowing to get answers.

“Bella was a beautiful soul, vibrant. That’s how everybody remembers her. That’s how y’all going to remember her,” said family member Quintina Thorn. “We’re going to make sure that you all remember her. We gonna get justice. Know that.”

The Queens DA says Jenkins faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch