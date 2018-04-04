CBS 2Disaster with Jeremy Zelkowitz (credit: Handout) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The third wife of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani has filed for divorce

Judith Giuliani filed divorce papers Wednesday at a court in Manhattan, listing the case as “contested” suggesting an expected fight over assets.

The couple have been married for 15 years, with Donald Trump as a guest at their Manhattan ceremony long before his successful 2016 run for the presidency on the Republican ticket.

Divorce proceeding documents are not public in New York City, though the title of the case is entered into the court computer system. It was not immediately clear who will represent Giuliani.

Before his third marriage, Giuliani was married for 20 years to Donna Hanover. Previously, he was married for 14 years to his second cousin, Regina Peruggi. That marriage was later annulled.

