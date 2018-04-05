CBS 2Brian Bill (credit: In memory of Navy SEAL Brian Bill/Facebook) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 […]
By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll catch a break this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. But keep the coat handy as it will be a little brisk out there.

CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

This evening will start off fine, but we’ll see an increase in clouds late tonight. It even looks like we’ll manage to stay dry with perhaps only a little rain/snow to our south and west as we approach daybreak.

Rain and snow will likely move in during the morning rush tomorrow with periods of light rain through midday. After that, it looks like the bulk of the precipitation will move across our northern suburbs. As for temps, a stiff southerly breeze will drive us into the low to mid 50s — so, a little closer to normal.

CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

After that, our attention turns towards the Saturday system you may or may not have heard about. As of this morning, it’s still possible we’ll see some mixed precipitation and even accumulating snow, but the consensus is that our southern suburbs will see the bulk of the action.

Stay tuned!

CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

