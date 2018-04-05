By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll catch a break this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. But keep the coat handy as it will be a little brisk out there.

This evening will start off fine, but we’ll see an increase in clouds late tonight. It even looks like we’ll manage to stay dry with perhaps only a little rain/snow to our south and west as we approach daybreak.

Rain and snow will likely move in during the morning rush tomorrow with periods of light rain through midday. After that, it looks like the bulk of the precipitation will move across our northern suburbs. As for temps, a stiff southerly breeze will drive us into the low to mid 50s — so, a little closer to normal.

After that, our attention turns towards the Saturday system you may or may not have heard about. As of this morning, it’s still possible we’ll see some mixed precipitation and even accumulating snow, but the consensus is that our southern suburbs will see the bulk of the action.

Stay tuned!