CBS 2Brian Bill (credit: In memory of Navy SEAL Brian Bill/Facebook) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 […]
WCBS 880Brian Bill (credit: In memory of Navy SEAL Brian Bill/Facebook) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in […]
1010 WINSBrian Bill (credit: In memory of Navy SEAL Brian Bill/Facebook) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 […]
WFANBrian Bill (credit: In memory of Navy SEAL Brian Bill/Facebook) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of […]
WLNYBrian Bill (credit: In memory of Navy SEAL Brian Bill/Facebook) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are […]
Filed Under:Local TV, New Yorker Magazine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 9-year-old named Alice has taken social media by storm with her witty one-liners for the New Yorker‘s caption contest.

Bess Kalb, a professional comedy writer, posted Alice’s captions on Twitter. Alice is her cousin’s daughter.

Kalb wrote on Twitter: “I’m a professional joke writer for a professional TV show and I truly can’t touch any of this. Thank you for being as obsessed with Alice as our family is!”

Kalb added that Alice is very excited that people like her captions.

The first series of captions posted racked up more than 45,000 likes in 17 hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch