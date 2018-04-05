NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 9-year-old named Alice has taken social media by storm with her witty one-liners for the New Yorker‘s caption contest.

Bess Kalb, a professional comedy writer, posted Alice’s captions on Twitter. Alice is her cousin’s daughter.

Everything is terrible but my cousin’s 9-year old daughter Alice has been quietly and masterfully slaying the @NewYorker’s caption contest and it’s pure delight. pic.twitter.com/Lhzmq7Pnsb — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) April 4, 2018

There are so many (she grabs every issue before her mom can get ahold of it) and every single one of them is perfect. pic.twitter.com/vsnG2unIbN — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) April 4, 2018

Vintage Alice from 2017. I think you'll like her earlier work. (She asked for a collection of EVERY cartoon with the real captions removed) pic.twitter.com/sKr0CNFTZd — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) April 5, 2018

From last year. The best one. pic.twitter.com/UzUgwQzGB7 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) April 5, 2018

Kalb wrote on Twitter: “I’m a professional joke writer for a professional TV show and I truly can’t touch any of this. Thank you for being as obsessed with Alice as our family is!”

Kalb added that Alice is very excited that people like her captions.

The first series of captions posted racked up more than 45,000 likes in 17 hours.