NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 9-year-old named Alice has taken social media by storm with her witty one-liners for the New Yorker‘s caption contest.
Bess Kalb, a professional comedy writer, posted Alice’s captions on Twitter. Alice is her cousin’s daughter.
Kalb wrote on Twitter: “I’m a professional joke writer for a professional TV show and I truly can’t touch any of this. Thank you for being as obsessed with Alice as our family is!”
Kalb added that Alice is very excited that people like her captions.
The first series of captions posted racked up more than 45,000 likes in 17 hours.