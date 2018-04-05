CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

There is a candy wonderland that awaits anyone looking for a spiked treat. From Scotch and bourbon to vodka, New Yorkers can try these boozy sweet bites.

Sugarfina
www.sugarfina.com

When it comes to alcohol-infused candy, Sugarfina offers some of the most popular treats. Whether people are rosè, vodka, bourbon or champagne drinkers, this sweet tooth paradise has anyone covered. With multiple locations in New York, people can take out bite out of American Mule Bears or the Vodka Cordials made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. There is even Champagne Bears made with Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne.

McCrea’s Candies
www.mccreascandies.com

The beloved caramel candy gets a boozy makeover with McCrea’s Candies. While there are 15 mouthwatering flavors, people can try their Single Malt Scotch caramel. It is infused with Ardmore scotch giving the treat a smoky and flavorful bite. Whiskey lovers can take a bite out of the Irish Coffeeblend, which feature flavors of freshly ground coffee with a buttery rich caramel and a dash a whiskey. McCrea’s latest boozy delight is the Anisette with the boldness of Sambucca. Besides these spiked flavors, the brand offers Black Lava Sea Salt, Rosemary Truffle and Cinnamon Clove.

240Sweet
www.240sweet.com

The fluffiness of marshmallows gets reimagined by 240sweet. Created by Executive Chef Alexa Lemley, the marshmallows are not the typical marshmallows but are rathered infused with various flavors. Sweet tooths craving a spiked treat can take a bite out of one of their fluffy puffs, including the Rhone Rangers Syrah, Bourbon Cinnamon and the Mojito. For people looking for a little crunch to their marshmallow, they can try the Secret Breakfast, which is a bourbon marshmallow topped with candied corn flake brittle.

Marker’s Mark
www.markersmark.com

One of the beverage industry’s leading brand in bourbon offers a boozy treat for chocolate lovers. Marker’s Mark introduced bourbon infused truffles. There are two types available for New Yorkers, including the Handmade Premium Bourbon Truffles. The four-piece truffle set is made with milk chocolate and hints of caramel, whiskey and vanilla. Within one bite people will discover their favorite Marker’s Mark product is the latest chocolatey treat. There is a decadent dark chocolate truffle, which is infused with marker’s 46 Bourbon.

Bissinger’s
www.bissingers.com

Chocolate and wine typically go together, but Bissinger takes the experience to the next level. People can try their irresistible chocolate covered Shiraz-infused wine grapes. The popular chocolate treat takes Muscat wine grapes adds the full-bodied wine and then dips them in dark chocolate.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch