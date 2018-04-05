CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:CBS News, Child Labor

NEW YORK (CBS News) — One month ago, a CBS News investigation found there was still child labor being used in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to mine cobalt. The mineral is essential to batteries in almost all of our electronics. We brought you the story of, Ziki Swaze, one young miner whose only dream was to go to school.

In the weeks after our investigation, we didn’t hear from any of the companies about changes to their supply chain, reports CBS News correspondent Debora Patta. We did, however, hear from concerned viewers who wanted to help — and for Ziki, it was life changing.

We first met the 11-year-old orphan at a mine, where he was hard at work in the blistering heat. Toiling in the mud with a bright red Christmas sweater on, he was hard to miss. He’s one of an estimated 40,000 children in the DRC who get paid a pittance to produce the cobalt that powers our electronics.

Every evening Ziki returned home with a dollar or two to provide for his siblings and grandmother.

“I feel very bad because I can see my friends going to school,” Zikki told us, “and I am struggling.”

“Ziki, when you go to sleep at night, before you go to sleep, that moment before you fall asleep, what do you think about?” Patta asked him.

“School,” he told us — his only dream.

Sometimes dreams do come true.

Now Ziki wears a uniform and a shiny new backpack. We watched as he got ready to go to school for the very first time.

Around 50 “CBS This Morning” viewers were so moved by Ziki’s plight, they connected with Sister Catherine Mutindi, who has helped to save more than 1,000 children from the mines through the Good Shepherd International Foundation. Enough money was raised to send not only Ziki, but also his three siblings, Ruth, Emerson and Simitri, to school.

“I would see the other kids going to school and I would look at them,” Ziki said, “but today I feel the happiness they feel and I am now like them.”

There were some first-day nerves. He held back tears outside the classroom, but Sister Catherine was there to help.

It wasn’t long before Ziki bravely stood up and introduced himself to his new classmates and joined the soccer team.

It might take time for Ziki to stop worrying about his family.

“Studying will help me as well as my brothers and sisters,” he said.

Good Shepherd will also help support his grandmother, who can’t work.

“As Ziki has expressed, and as we have seen, he is the breadwinner of the family. So somehow the need for the basic family need have to be met, like food, like clothing,” explained Sister Catherine.

The spotlight on Ziki has changed the lives of at least these children and, thanks to Ziki, maybe more.

“If I become a government minister, I would ask all the children who work in the mines to go to school so that they could become like me,” Ziki said.

Ziki’s new dream is to help other child miners.

Patta says Ziki is such an incredible boy that on his second day of school, he turned up hours early, took off his shirt and cleaned the classroom before the staff arrived. Good Shepherd is now trying to raise enough money to get 500 more children just like Ziki out of the mines, and into classrooms.

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch