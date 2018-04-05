NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The NYPD wants to speak with UFC fighter Conor McGregor following an incident at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It happened after a news conference Thursday, ahead of UFC223.

Video appears to show McGregor throwing metal objects toward a bus full of people, including other fighters.

At least one person was hurt by flying glass.

Video from TMZSports.com:

McGregor hasn’t fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week by UFC President Dana White of the 155-pound championship he had never defended. White also said this week he did not expect McGregor to attend Saturday’s fights.

McGregor responded on Twitter and wrote, “You’ll strip me of nothing.”

The 29-year-old last fought in a boxing match he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, 2017.

McGregor once held the 145 and 155-pound championships at the same time and boldly stated he wanted an ownership stake in UFC.

He and his girlfriend welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2017.

