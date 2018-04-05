CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Brooklyn community is calling for justice after a man was shot and killed by police.

Officers say they opened fire Wednesday after he pointed an object at them that was later found to be a metal pipe.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the Crown Heights neighborhood after three 911 callers said a “man was pointing a silver firearm at people on the street,” according to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

“One caller said it appears he’s trying to fire that gun at people on the street,” Monahan said.

When police responded at Montgomery Street and Utica Avenue, they say 34-year-old Saheed Vassell then pointed the object at the officers. 

“The suspect took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers, two of whom were in uniform,” said Monahan.

Police said surveillance images show Vassell holding an object in his hand and pointing. 

“This is the photo we took from across the street seconds before officers discharged with the man in the stance pointing in the direction officers were coming from,” said Monahan.

Moments later, witnesses say, the officers fired their guns without warning. According to investigators, 10 rounds were fired from four officers.

“They didn’t say ‘freeze, hands up, drop your gun’, none of that,” Jaccpot Hinds said. “They didn’t say nothing. All they did was start shooting.”

Vassell was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.  Police said the object he was holding turned out to be what appears to be pipe with a knob at the end.

crown heights police involved shooting2 Brooklyn Community Outraged After Deadly Police Involved Shooting

(credit: NYPD)

Many in the community who gathered at the scene were outraged by his death, calling it murder.

They say Vassell, who was seen in a video a day before his death at an area barbershop, had mental health issues, according to his family and neighbors. But they say he was harmless.

“He’s mentally ill but don’t mess with anybody,” resident O’Neil Headley said. “It’s very sad because it’s a dude from around here and a lot of people love him and he don’t mess with anybody.”

“People know him as the neighborhood guy, just walking around, saying ‘Hi — I want to go to church with you, can I sweep, can I clean up for you,” one neighbor said. “That’s the kind of guy he was.”

Police say none of the 911 calls they received reported that Vassell may have been emotionally disturbed, only that people were concerned he was carrying a gun.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

