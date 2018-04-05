BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The FBI says its Long Island Gang Task Force is conducting an investigation in Babylon.

Investigators are working to recover what are believed to be human remains, the FBI said Thursday. No other information was released.

In October of last year, human remains were found in a wooded area of Roosevelt after Homeland Security officials received a tip from a person of interest in a federal investigation.

Sources told CBS2 the October search was linked to a possible homicide by the MS-13 gang.

There have been six MS-13 murder victims in Nassau County in the last two years and almost 20 victims in neighboring Suffolk County.

President Donald Trump visited Long Island back in July and promised a crackdown on the MS-13 gang.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.