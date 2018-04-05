CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
(CBS Local) — A small county in Georgia is making big waves on social media after its sheriff posted a sign warning armed criminals that they may be shot by local residents.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley has erected a sign touting its resident’s ability to carry concealed weapons and their alleged willingness to use them. The sign reads, “Our citizens have concealed weapons. If you kill someone, we might kill you back. We have ONE jail and 356 cemeteries. Enjoy your stay!”

“The verbiage of this is just tongue-in-cheek to the fact that we have a lot of concealed weapon cards going out right now,” Sheriff Jolley said, via the Ledger-Enquirer. “I truly believe in my citizens in the county protecting themselves, that if someone comes up here and tries to harm them, they will use [their weapon] in a lawful manner.”

The outspoken sheriff says responses to the new sign have been “98 or 99 percent supportive.” It’s not the first time Jolley has posted a controversial message under the county’s welcome sign. In 2015, the sheriff made it known that Harris County was “politically incorrect” and had no problem offending visitors who took issue with their views on patriotism and religion.

“Warning: Harris County is politically incorrect. We say: Merry Christmas, God Bless America and In God We Trust. We salute our troops and our flag. If this offends you. Leave!” Jolley wrote on the old sign. Harris County’s message is reportedly changed every eight months and is paid for by the sheriff himself.

“It’s time for the silent majority to stand up for our beliefs and not be ashamed,” the sheriff added.

