CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – About a dozen animals were killed when a fire broke out at a pet store in Centereach Thursday.

The fire broke out at Magic Isle Aquarium & Pets on Middle Country Road at around 10 a.m.

Firefighters from three different departments responded to the blaze.

They were able to rescue multiple animals, but many fish, guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters reptiles and birds died.

The fire is not considered suspicious.