by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

The city and southwest suburbs will dry out this afternoon with just some early rain and snow across our northeast suburbs. Don’t expect many breaks out there, but a southerly breeze should help to warm us into the 50s.

Disorganized areas of rain and snow will be present tonight, so it may not hurt to have an umbrella. And we’ll be in the 50s for at lease part of the evening, but we’ll retreat into the upper 30s by daybreak.

nu tu surface 2 4/6 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

The Saturday system we’ve been glued to for days seems to be staying far enough south and east that it won’t be a major issue tomorrow. It’s not terribly far offshore during the day though, so we’ll still have have to keep an eye on things. Outside of any precipitation, you can expect mostly cloudy skies with cooler temps in the 40s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app1 4/6 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Sunday, we’re looking at partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s once again.

