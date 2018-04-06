We’ve got you covered this weekend for the best things to do, see, eat, and enjoy around NYC, from robots to podcasts to comics.

FIRST Robotics Competition

Fort Washington Avenue Armory

651 West 168th St.

New York, NY 10032

Got a maker in your life? A kid who’s crazy about robots and engineering? Sign him or her up to participate in FIRST Robotics Competition. Teams of 25 students (grades 9 through 12) will compete for college scholarships and the chance to go to the World Championships. Everyone will also get the opportunity to work with professional engineers as the teams design, create, and build their very own robot. Thursday, April 5, through Sunday, April 8, see schedule for details and registration information.

NYC Podfest

Abrons Art Center

466 Grand St.

New York, NY 10002

(212) 598-0400

www.nycpodfest.com

Here’s your chance to see all your favorite podcasters in person! The sixth annual NYC PodFest features such notables as Judy Gold (Kill Me Now), Ken Reid (TV Guidance Counselor), Ilana Levine (Little Known Facts) in conversation with John Slattery, Andrew Jenks (What Really Happened?), and Two Beers In: A Tipsy Roundtable, doing their thing on stage, live in front of your eyes, instead of just in your head (and smartphone). Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8, see schedule for details and ticket info.

MOCCA Arts Festival

Metropolitan West

639 West 46th St.

New York, NY 10036

(212) 463-0071

www.societyillustrators.org

Organized by the eminent Society of Illustrators, the annual MOCCA Arts Festivals brings together writers, artists, and readers for two days of events. As “Manhattan’s largest independent comics, cartoon and animation festival,” MOCCA attracts more than 7,000 attendees, every one of whom cares about comic arts. Featured speakers include Françoise Mouly, Roz Chast, Mike Mignola, Jaime Hernandez, and Kriota Willberg. Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8, 11 am to 6 pm, see schedule for details, $7 per day, tickets required.

International Pillow Fight

Washington Square Park

Fifth Avenue, Waverly Place, West Fourth Street, and Macdougal Street

New York, NY 10011

www.facebook.com

If you’re an adult, the phrase “sleepover” conjures a much different meaning, no doubt, then when you were a child. Back then, it meant, among other things, pillow fights. The International Pillow Fight lets you get in touch with your inner child, or just smack friends and strangers with pillows. Pajamas are optional (but clothes are not), and you must bring your own pillow. The fight lasts until folks can’t fight, or swing, or endure another chunk upside the head, anymore. Feathers will fly! Saturday, April 7, action starts at 3 pm, free.

Jordan Brand Classic

Barclays Center

620 Atlantic Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11217

(917) 618-6100

jordanbrandclassic.com

The tagline for the annual Jordan Brand Classic pretty much sums up what you’ll see at the Barclays Center: the legends of tomorrow playing today. (Past participants include LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Archie Goodwin, Lauren Cox, Jrue Holiday, and Kevin Durant.) More than 20 talented athletes from high schools around the United States will show off their many amazing moves. Here’s your chance to see future Olympians, NBA MVPs, and WNBA all-stars. Sunday, April 8, games at 3:30 and 5:30 pm, tickets required.