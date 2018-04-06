CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:FIRST Robotics Competition, International Pillow Fight, Jessica Allen, Jordan Brand Classic, MOCCA Arts Festival, NYC Podfest

We’ve got you covered this weekend for the best things to do, see, eat, and enjoy around NYC, from robots to podcasts to comics.

FIRST Robotics Competition 
Fort Washington Avenue Armory
651 West 168th St.
New York, NY 10032

Got a maker in your life? A kid who’s crazy about robots and engineering? Sign him or her up to participate in FIRST Robotics Competition. Teams of 25 students (grades 9 through 12) will compete for college scholarships and the chance to go to the World Championships. Everyone will also get the opportunity to work with professional engineers as the teams design, create, and build their very own robot. Thursday, April 5, through Sunday, April 8, see schedule for details and registration information

NYC Podfest
Abrons Art Center
466 Grand St.
New York, NY 10002
(212) 598-0400
www.nycpodfest.com

Here’s your chance to see all your favorite podcasters in person! The sixth annual NYC PodFest features such notables as Judy Gold (Kill Me Now), Ken Reid (TV Guidance Counselor), Ilana Levine (Little Known Facts) in conversation with John Slattery, Andrew Jenks (What Really Happened?), and Two Beers In: A Tipsy Roundtable, doing their thing on stage, live in front of your eyes, instead of just in your head (and smartphone). Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8, see schedule for details and ticket info

MOCCA Arts Festival
Metropolitan West
639 West 46th St.
New York, NY 10036
(212) 463-0071
www.societyillustrators.org

Organized by the eminent Society of Illustrators, the annual MOCCA Arts Festivals brings together writers, artists, and readers for two days of events. As “Manhattan’s largest independent comics, cartoon and animation festival,” MOCCA attracts more than 7,000 attendees, every one of whom cares about comic arts. Featured speakers include Françoise Mouly, Roz Chast, Mike Mignola, Jaime Hernandez, and Kriota Willberg. Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8, 11 am to 6 pm, see schedule for details, $7 per day, tickets required.

International Pillow Fight
Washington Square Park
Fifth Avenue, Waverly Place, West Fourth Street, and Macdougal Street
New York, NY 10011
www.facebook.com

If you’re an adult, the phrase “sleepover” conjures a much different meaning, no doubt, then when you were a child. Back then, it meant, among other things, pillow fights. The International Pillow Fight lets you get in touch with your inner child, or just smack friends and strangers with pillows. Pajamas are optional (but clothes are not), and you must bring your own pillow. The fight lasts until folks can’t fight, or swing, or endure another chunk upside the head, anymore. Feathers will fly! Saturday, April 7, action starts at 3 pm, free.

Jordan Brand Classic
Barclays Center
620 Atlantic Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11217
(917) 618-6100
jordanbrandclassic.com

The tagline for the annual Jordan Brand Classic pretty much sums up what you’ll see at the Barclays Center: the legends of tomorrow playing today. (Past participants include LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Archie Goodwin, Lauren Cox, Jrue Holiday, and Kevin Durant.) More than 20 talented athletes from high schools around the United States will show off their many amazing moves. Here’s your chance to see future Olympians, NBA MVPs, and WNBA all-stars. Sunday, April 8, games at 3:30 and 5:30 pm, tickets required.   

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch