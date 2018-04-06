NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say two masked thieves made off with nearly $350,000 in cash from a Target store in the Bronx.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened On March 26 at the Target on West 225th Street.

Authorities say the masked robbers walked into the store around 8:15 a.m., shortly after the store opened. The men can be seen entering the store’s vault room, where investigators say they stuffed the cash into a duffel bag.

The two then left the store and fled on a blue and white sport motorcycle and were last seen heading in the direction of Bailey Avenue. No one was hurt.

The FBI is offering a reward leading to an arrest in the investigation. Authorities say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York Office of the FBI at 212-384-5000 or the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).