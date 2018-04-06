NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The metal object that was mistaken for a gun in a fatal shooting by officers in Brooklyn turned out to be the head of a welding torch, according to NYPD officials.

Saheed Vassell’s father told reporters that his son had previously worked as a welder.

Police seeking to quell simmering anger over their shooting of the mentally disturbed man released a montage of security videos Thursday that showed him minutes earlier thrusting a metal object that looked like a gun into the faces of several people, including a woman holding the hand of her child.

New video and 911 call transcript excerpts from yesterday’s police involved shooting in #Brooklyn. NYPD received several calls from neighborhood residents about a man pointing a gun at people on the street. View yesterday’s remarks by @NYPDChiefofDept: https://t.co/yW8E6o6JGj pic.twitter.com/jw1FNoi7Ob — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 5, 2018

A final video snippet showed the man raising the object in a two-handed shooting stance as police arrived, the edited video frozen just before officers unleashed 10 shots that left the 34-year-old Vassell dead.

The shooting Wednesday evening prompted two nights of protests among many who felt police should have known that Vassell, a fixture in the Crown Heights neighborhood, had emotional problems.

But Mayor Bill De Blasio didn’t lay blame on the officers, who were not from the local precinct and were passing through at the time. He said they had no information that the person they were confronting was mentally ill.

“Officers responding only understood, for the best of our knowledge so far, they were dealing with a situation of someone armed who had been aiming that weapon,” de Blasio said Thursday. “We’ve got to recognize if they believe they are in immediate matter of life-and-death to the people in the surrounding area, that’s an exceedingly difficult, tense split-second decision that has to be made.”

The release of the edited material on the NYPD’s Twitter account — the full videos and transcripts weren’t immediately provided — was meant to back up the department’s claims that the four plainclothes and two uniformed officers who responded had a legitimate reason to believe they needed to move swiftly to stop a deadly threat.

The material released by the department didn’t answer questions about whether the officers had identified themselves or ordered the victim to drop the object before they opened fire.

The city’s medical examiner found he was hit seven to nine times, including one shot to the head.

Police said the responding officers were from a strategic response group and an anti-crime unit, not from the local 71st Precinct and not familiar with Vassell, who was a popular fixture in the community.

“He’s mentally ill but don’t mess with anybody,” resident O’Neil Headley said. “It’s very sad because it’s a dude from around here and a lot of people love him and he don’t mess with anybody.”

At a vigil Thursday night, Vassell’s mother, Lorna, said her son “came from a good home.”

“They murdered my son and I want justice for him,” she said. “Everyone that knows Saheed loved Saheed and Saheed is a very good young man.”

Vassell’s father, Eric, told reporters that his son had been hospitalized several times for psychiatric problems, some involving encounters with the police, but that he was polite and kind.

Following the rally, a crowd of several hundred marched to the 71st Precinct, shutting down both lanes of traffic on Empire Boulevard.

Community leaders called for action and demanded answers from the NYPD.

“If we don’t turn around and do something now, like the time is now, the energy is now,” one demonstrator said.

Police said none of the 911 calls they received reported that Vassell may have been emotionally disturbed, only that people were concerned he was carrying a gun.

The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Thursday that its Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit “has opened an investigation into the shooting. The office has the power to investigate police-involved deaths of unarmed people.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)