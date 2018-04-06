STRATFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Connecticut school bus driver has been charged with buying and selling heroin while driving the bus.

Garfield Howell, 29, was charged Thursday with selling narcotics and risk of injury to a minor. Police said he lives in Stratford, where they found 195 grams of heroin, but drives a school bus in Bridgeport.

Stratford police said no children were on the bus when he was dropping off or picking up drugs.

A manager from the bus company says it is investigating the allegations.

Howell’s bail was set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month. He does not have an attorney who can comment on the charges.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)