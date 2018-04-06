CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:CBS, CBS Sports, Golf, Pro Golf, Ryan Mayer, The Masters

Ryan Mayer

As we enter cut day at The Masters today before heading into the weekend of play, Jordan Spieth finds himself atop the leaderboard once more, leading the way at 6-under par. Several other big names are lurking inside the Top 10 as Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, and Matt Kuchar are all within striking distance.

While the rest of the world’s best players try to chase Spieth down over the weekend, fans will have additional viewing options to complement the 63rd consecutive year of television broadcast coverage from CBS.

weekend CBSSports.com And CBS Sports App To Carry Live Coverage Of The Masters

CBSSports.com and the CBS Sport App, available on smartphones and tablets, will carry over 110 hours of live broadcast coverage of golf’s signature event throughout the weekend. In order to tune in to the live stream, follow this link.

In addition to the coverage streaming online and via the CBS Sports App, CBS All-Access subscribers will be able to tune in to coverage from Augusta as the race for this year’s Green Jacket concludes. All coverage of the tournament streaming online is provided by Masters.com.

Of course, there will be the traditional TV coverage as well, airing live on your local CBS affiliate beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday and running until 7 p.m. Eastern. For Sunday’s final round, coverage begins an hour earlier, at 2 p.m. Eastern, and runs through the conclusion of the tournament.

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch