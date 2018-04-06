CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jennifer McLogan, Local TV, Long Island, Ronkonkoma

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Navy veteran and volunteer firefighter on Long Island is struggling to recover after losing both hands while working for Amtrak at Penn Station.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, life for Rob Zimmerman has been forever changed following an electrical shock while working as a linesman last January.

“They said that they had to cut his hands off, so I said no,” his wife, Christine, told McLogan. “I begged them to wake him up and ask him first, but they said that if they didn’t, he would die.”

Parts of both arms and toes were amputated. The former LIRR engineer survived more than a dozen surgeries, kidney failure and cardiac arrest.

“The first night when he got electrocuted, his heart stopped,” Christine said.

Rob’s memory of the ordeal is dim.

“I was walking up the stairs to the top of the Cat car. The power was supposed to be out. I felt stuck, couldn’t let go of whatever had a hold of me. And I knew I was in trouble. Then once everything went black, I just passed out,” he said.

Once he came to, he was unable to move.

“I just remember screaming at the top of my lungs,” he said.

After three months in the hospital, he’s finally back home to Ronkonkoma where for decades he’s been a volunteer firefighter and medic.

“Once they heard what happened, they made me a life member,” he said. “Which is great, because now I can still be a part of the firehouse.”

He’s also been a volunteer coach in town for years.

“Now, it’s us being the recipient, and it’s very humbling,” said Christine.

Rob credits his family, having to do everything for him now as he yearns for his independence.

The Zimmermans hope to renovate their home of 18 years to make it more accessible, starting with foot-controlled sinks and showers. Rob also said “prosthetics are in the future.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by the community.

Amtrak said the causes of Rob’s injuries is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch