CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Cancer, Dr. Max Gomez, Health, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Women that have a family history of breast cancer are often screened for the BRCA gene.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports, a similar inherited condition increases your risk for colon cancer. Knowing if you have the genetic mutation can help with early detection and even cancer prevention.

Before Jay McDaniel learned he had colon cancer, he already knew the disease ran in his family.

“I had already lost my father, his brother, three of his sisters and his father,” he said. “I never knew my grandfather. This disease will catch you at an early age.”

But McDaniel has more than just a family history. He has lynch syndrome, an inherited gene mutation that predisposes him to several types of cancer.

One of his daughters inherited the disorder from him, too.

“This is a syndrome where the cancers are extremely preventable, and so it’s critical that we find people who have this condition, because we can save their lives,” said Heather Hampel, of Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center.

If lynch syndrome is detected early, a patient can begin more frequent cancer screenings and colon cancer can actually be prevented if pre-cancerous polyps are found and removed.

So researchers at the James Cancer Hospital used a one-step test to screen for multiple tumor mutations simultaneously. This simpler method of gene testing was more effective in identifying lynch syndrome than previous methods.

“I think that this test is really the future for treating not just colon and uterine cancer, but probably all cancers,” Hampel said.

The new testing method resulted in a 10 percent improvement in lynch syndrome detection rates.

“This information is important not just for their future cancer risks, their family members’ cancer risks, but as we’re starting to learn, it actually can change the treatment for their current cancer,” said Hampel.

Having data on every gene can also help doctors better target cancer treatment in patients like McDaniel, who recently completed three months of immunotherapy and his cancer is in remission.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch