MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in Nassau County spoke out against vaping today, joining a growing trend in scientific studies showing how e-cigarettes and similar devices are not the healthier alternatives to regular smoking as some users believe.

“Nicotine is a drug. THC is a drug. Using a vaping method to ingest either can have both negative health effects and, in the case of THC, be illegal,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in a statement.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. While New Jersey and other states have looked into legalizing marijuana as a new stream of state revenue, New York has not publicly pursued the idea.

A report released earlier this year claimed teens not only become addicted to vaping but are more likely to pick up smoking because of it.

The problem is complicated by manufacturers creating vaporizers that look like lipstick or pens, making it harder for school officials to crack down on vaping in schools.

In January, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released their findings on Jan. 23, citing evidence that e-cigarettes were safer than traditional smoking products, but refused to declare vaping devices completely safe.

The committee added that 10 studies all showed enough evidence to suggest that nicotine-filled e-cigarettes carry the same addictive potential as standard tobacco products.

Curran called for all county agencies to work together to address the situation as part of her responsibilities of “ensuring the health and safety of every person in Nassau County.”