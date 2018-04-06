CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Marijuana, Marijuana Legalization, Medical Marijuana

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State is studying the possibility of legalizing marijuana, even though Gov. Andrew Cuomo has never really favored the idea and <a href="http://“>called it a “gateway drug.”

But now, with Massachusetts legalizing marijuana and New Jersey considering it, Cuomo may have a change of mind to avoid losing revenue to neighboring states, reports CBS2’s Marcia Kramer.

Last month New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans to expand his state’s classifications of medical-use marijuana.

“We are changing the restrictive culture of our medical marijuana program to make it more patient-friendly,” said Murphy. “We are adding five new categories of medical conditions, reducing patient and caregiver fees, and recommending changes in law so patients will be able to obtain the amount of product that they need. Some of these changes will take time, but we are committed to getting it done for all New Jersey residents who can be helped by access to medical marijuana.”

Murphy had made legalizing marijuana part of his campaign for office, including legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey.

