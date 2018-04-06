NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Check your children’s toys.

The Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Deluxe Marshall Hat sold with a flashlight accessory is being recalled due to a burn risk.

The hats are red with a yellow ribbon, black and white dog ears and have a flashlight attached to the side. There have been four reports of the flashlight overheating.

Customers are urged to take the flashlight that came with the hat from children and to stop using it.

No fires or injuries have been reported.

The hat was sold at Spirit Halloween stores from Nov. 2015-Sept. 2017. Contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund. You’ll be asked to provide a photo of the tag located under the ear in the hat.

Only flashlights with SKY 01292093 and date codes 1703RY01, 1603RY01 and 1503RY01 are involved in the recall.

For more information, click here.