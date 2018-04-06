CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Parenting, Reena Roy, Social Media, Technology

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new warning for parents to keep a closer eye on their teens’ cellphones, as hidden apps become increasingly popular.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, they could be putting kids in danger.

Somewhere in the depths of your child’s phone could be a lot more than meets the eye. Apps lurking behind the curtains allow kids to have secret conversations with strangers, send private photos and more.

One of the most popular is Calculator App Lock. At first glance, it appears to be a harmless calculator. But once you type a selected passcode, you enter a secret vault, with hidden photos, videos and notes. It even lets you search the internet in a private browser.

“I have friends that actually use the app before,” high school sophomore Olivia Bala said. “To hide stuff for their parents.”

“They know it’s bad, but they’ll do it anyways,” said high school junior Anthony Alvarado.

There are a lot of these apps out there, like Kik, which allows private messaging with anonymous people, and dating apps specifically for teens, like Yubo, previously called Yellow, which is location-based, plus Hot or Not and Wishbone, where you can rate strangers. On others like Whisper, users can share secrets and post rumors.

“These apps show that teens are quite savvy with the spectrum of options they have out there,” Digimentors social media strategist Andrew Lih told Roy. “It’s amazing how much power is in the hands of teens now with the mobile phone.”

Lih recommends activating the “Ask to Buy” setting in the App store, which only allows an app download if it’s approved by a parent.

“Read the ratings in the App store and any kind of warnings out there,” he said.

“To see apps like that and they’re easily accessible, it’s kind of scary a bit,” parent Sammy Calixto said. “I’m going to start looking into a little bit more now.”

Another one to keep a closer eye on is Instragram, because on user can make multiple accounts, making activity difficult to track.

Some apps are also accessible on desktops and iPads, so it’s important to keep an eye on those, as well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch