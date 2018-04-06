CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Rory McIlroy, The Masters, Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) —  Tiger Woods’ first Masters appearance since 2015 was a bit of a letdown — he shot a 73, leaving him seven shots off the lead — but the four-time Augusta champion insisted that he’s still in the game.

Woods was encouraged by two birdies coming down the stretch.

“I could have easily let the round slip away from me, but I got it back,” he said. “And I’m right back in this tournament.”

Well, not exactly.

Only two players have come back from seven shots behind after the opening round to capture the green jacket. But one of them is Woods, who rallied from that daunting deficit to beat Chris DiMarco in a playoff for his last Masters title in 2005.

“I fought hard to get back in there, and I’m back in this championship,” Woods insisted. “There’s a lot of holes to be played.”

 

